For a quick and easy fall fashion update trade
your little black dress
For a little velvet slip dress.
This versatile and flattering item can slip under jacket by day.
Pair it with trendy over-the-knee boots or new
chunky-heeled, T-strap pumps.
If you want a little more coverage, try this
DNKY V-Neck Velvet Slip Dress in Navy, $498
Try on the trend for under $100 with this lace trimmed,
flowing dress from Urban Outfitters.
BOG Collective Crushed Velvet Lace Midi Slip Dress, $79
http://www.urbanoutfitters.com
