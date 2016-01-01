  1. Trend alert: The new must-have the LVD

    For a quick and easy fall fashion update tradedkny-velvet-dress

    your little black dress

    For a little velvet slip dress.

    This versatile and flattering item can slip under jacket by day.

    Pair it with trendy over-the-knee boots or new

    chunky-heeled, T-strap pumps.

    If you want a little more coverage, try this

    DNKY V-Neck Velvet Slip Dress in Navy, $498

    www.bloomingdales.comurbanoutfitters-velvet-dress

    Try on the trend for under $100 with this lace trimmed,

    flowing dress from Urban Outfitters.

    BOG Collective Crushed Velvet Lace Midi Slip Dress, $79

    http://www.urbanoutfitters.com

