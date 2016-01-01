For a quick and easy fall fashion update trade

your little black dress

For a little velvet slip dress.

This versatile and flattering item can slip under jacket by day.

Pair it with trendy over-the-knee boots or new

chunky-heeled, T-strap pumps.

If you want a little more coverage, try this

DNKY V-Neck Velvet Slip Dress in Navy, $498

www.bloomingdales.com

Try on the trend for under $100 with this lace trimmed,

flowing dress from Urban Outfitters.

BOG Collective Crushed Velvet Lace Midi Slip Dress, $79

http://www.urbanoutfitters.com