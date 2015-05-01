|Click the topmost title top open
This is a great change from a green salad.
This slightly sweet and tart slaw really perks up a dull meal.
Red cabbage is very low in saturated fat and cholesterol.
It is also a good source of Thiamin, Riboflavin,
Folate, Calcium, Iron, and Magnesium,
and a very good source of fiber, Vitamins A, C, K, and B6,
as well as Potassium and Manganese. This salad is low in calories due
to the type of vegetables and the low amount of oil.
Finely slice 2 cups or about half of a small head of well-rinsed red cabbage
that you have patted dry. You can use a mandolin or do it by hand with a sharp knife. I use an 8 inch Kyocera ceramic knife.
Slice about a third of a medium sweet onion very thinly and cut the slices in quarters.
Grate 1 very large peeled carrot.
Grate 1 well washed organic apple (optional)
Mix and salt very lightly with kosher or sea salt
Dressing:
¼ organic apple cider vinegar
1-2 tbsp. honey
1 tbsp. grainy mustard (you can use Dijon)
1 large clove garlic, peeled and crushed
1½ to 2 tbsp. good oil
Mix well and toss with the slaw