If you are last-minute shopper you may want to avoid

crowded malls and stop into a drugstore.

Fragrance buy Jennifer Lopez and Katy Perry

are sure to please nieces and babysitters.

Jennifer Lopez’s JLove Holiday Collection features a scent with

youthful and vibrant notes of pineapple, tangerine and vanilla sorbet.

The set includes: body lotion, shower gel and eau de parfum for $20

Katy Perry’s Mad Love Holiday Collection also includes

: shower gel, eau de parfum and body lotion.

This fresh, feminine scent is full with apple sorbet, jasmine and pink grapefruit.

Find both boxed sets at major drug, big box stores, and online.