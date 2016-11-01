Brigitte Bardot: My Life in Fashion by Henry-Jean Savat is gorgeous picture book that will delight fans and fashionistas alike.

Henry-Jean Savat is a French journalist, who may be the world’s biggest Bardot expert having covered her career and style for decades. What makes this book truly special is the commentary from Savet’s lengthy interview with Bardot. Throughout the book, Brigitte Bardot explains her unique style that still inspires women today as she shares share intimate recollections.

I spent hours looking at the pictures.

This is would make a great gift!