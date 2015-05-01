Click the topmost title top open

This is a great change from a green salad.

This slightly sweet and tart slaw really perks up a dull meal.

Red cabbage is very low in saturated fat and cholesterol.

It is also a good source of Thiamin, Riboflavin,

Folate, Calcium, Iron, and Magnesium,

and a very good source of fiber, Vitamins A, C, K, and B6,

as well as Potassium and Manganese. This salad is low in calories due

to the type of vegetables and the low amount of oil.

Finely slice 2 cups or about half of a small head of well-rinsed red cabbage

that you have patted dry. You can use a mandolin or do it by hand with a sharp knife. I use an 8 inch Kyocera ceramic knife.

Slice about a third of a medium sweet onion very thinly and cut the slices in quarters.

Grate 1 very large peeled carrot.

Grate 1 well washed organic apple (optional)

Mix and salt very lightly with kosher or sea salt

Dressing:

¼ organic apple cider vinegar

1-2 tbsp. honey

1 tbsp. grainy mustard (you can use Dijon)

1 large clove garlic, peeled and crushed

1½ to 2 tbsp. good oil

Mix well and toss with the slaw