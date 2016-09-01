Giannandrea , the Creative Director and celebrity stylist of

Macadamia Professional International , created

this show stopping high ponytail for Nicholas K

SS ’17 , New York Fashion Week.

Hair How To: The Horsetail

Start with wet hair and apply Macadamia Professional Blow Dry Lotion

throughout the lengths to smooth and protect hair from heat styling.

Blow-dry large sections straight with a large round brush.

Brush all the hair upward to the top center of the crown.

All the sides and back of the hair must direct very tightly to the top center.

Pull hair into a ponytail, smoothing all sides as needed and secure with strong hair elastic.

Spray Macadamia Professional Tousled Texture Finishing Spray

through length of the ponytail to create body and definition.

Take a medium sized section from the back bottom of the ponytail.

Wrap the section around the base of the elastic and spray

Macadamia Professional Flex Hold Shaping Hairspray to help the hair stay in place.

Create a tall, 3-inch thick band that covers the elastic. Use straight pins all around while wrapping and smoothing it in place.

Lightly spray the top of the head with Macadamia Professional Flex Hold Shaping Hairspray

and gently run hands over the hair to smooth flyaways.

Brush the ponytail and spray Macadamia Professional Weightless Moisture Dry Oil Micro Mist

to achieve the ultimate finish and shine for a glamorous look.

The products are priced from $19.95 to $31.95

www.ulta.com

www.MacadamiaHair.com