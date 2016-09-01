Even the most fastidious beauty can used a little help

keeping her blonde-on between salon appointments.

Spray-on root cover-ups are the easiest fast fix

but the problem is most of them just doing work.

Some temporary sprays just don’t cover anything at all

and others look like paint or shoe polish. Yuck!

I recently tried a sample of Everpro Back2 Blonde temporary, instant fix for dark roots.

It comes in three shades: light, medium, and dark blonde –and it work!

You have to use enough so get ready to spray – not spritz. I like that it doesn’t feel heavy or sticky. It left my hair was blonde and brushable.

It cost $12.99 for a 4 ounce can

http://www.back2blonde.com