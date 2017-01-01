January 2017

  1. Last minute gifts!

    If  you are last-minute shopper you may want to avoid

    crowded malls and stop into a drugstore.

    Fragrance buy Jennifer Lopez and Katy Perry

    are sure to please nieces and babysitters.

    Jennifer Lopez’s JLove Holiday Collection features a scent with

    youthful and vibrant notes of pineapple, tangerine and vanilla sorbet.

    The set includes: body lotion, shower gel and eau de parfum for $20

    Katy Perry’s  Mad Love Holiday Collection also includes

    : shower gel, eau de parfum and body lotion.

    This  fresh, feminine  scent is full with  apple sorbet, jasmine and pink grapefruit.

    Find both boxed sets at major drug, big box stores, and online.

  2. Natural looking full-cover foundation

    Oxygenetix breathable foundation was created for

    use after laser treatments or other procedures.

    It contains what the company calls  their “patented Ceravitae

    pro-oxygen complex (that) stimulates skin cell production

    and helps support the healing process following most procedures.

    Oxygenetix Foundation also contains an Aloe barbadensis gel-base, vitamin E, grape seed tea, salix alba extract and more.

    I was given a small sample after a light Halo laser treatment.

    I also given a full-size  sample of the company’s Oxygenating Pro-healing Moisturizer.

    The moisturizer felt a bit  stingy but the foundation felt great.

    It covered all the little “bronze bumps”.

    Recently, I received a full-size  sample of the foundation.

    I wanted to see  it looked and felt on my skin without the laser after effects.

    Oxygenetix breathable foundation is an excellent full- to-medium coverage foundation.

    It blends well and stays on without getting cakey. I like that it blends to cover small areas of redness so you needn’t cover your whole face with makeup. I dislike heavy concealer and this is perfect flawless looking coverage that blends out easily. Unlike many other foundations that offer coverage Oxygenetix breathable foundation doesn’t look flat or cakey. It is sheer and your skin can still glow through.

     

  3. Brigitte Bardot: My Life in Fashion

    Brigitte Bardot: My Life in Fashion by Henry-Jean Savat is gorgeous picture book that will delight fans and fashionistas alike.

     

    Henry-Jean Savat is a French journalist, who may be the world’s biggest Bardot expert having covered her career and style for decades. What makes this book truly special is the commentary from Savet’s lengthy interview with Bardot. Throughout the book, Brigitte Bardot explains her unique style that still inspires women today as she shares share intimate recollections.

     

    I spent hours looking at the pictures.

     

    This is would make a great gift!

     

  4. Colourful side salad

    This is a great change from a green salad.

    This slightly sweet and tart slaw really perks up a dull meal.

    Red cabbage is very low in saturated fat and cholesterol.

    It is also a good source of Thiamin, Riboflavin,

    Folate, Calcium, Iron, and Magnesium,

    and a very good source of fiber, Vitamins A, C, K, and B6,

    as well as Potassium and Manganese. This salad is low in calories due

    to the type of vegetables and the low amount of oil.

    Finely slice 2 cups or about half of a small head of well-rinsed red cabbage

    that you have patted dry. You can use a mandolin or do it by hand with a sharp knife. I use an 8 inch Kyocera ceramic knife.

    Slice about a third of a medium sweet onion very thinly and cut the slices in quarters.

    Grate 1 very large peeled carrot.

    Grate 1 well washed organic apple (optional)

    Mix and salt very lightly with kosher or sea salt

    Dressing:

    ¼ organic apple cider vinegar

    1-2 tbsp. honey

    1 tbsp. grainy mustard (you can use Dijon)

    1 large clove garlic, peeled and crushed

    1½ to 2 tbsp. good oil

     

    Mix well and toss with the slaw

     

  5. Happy Holidays!

    I hope your holidays are filled with

    love, light, family, and friends.

    And may we all have a happy, healthy,

    And more peaceful New Year!

     

    Gracey Hitchcock, Editor

    DolceDolce.com

    Copyright 2017

    All DolceDolce.com content is copyright

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

  6. High Pony!

    nicholask-hair-trendGiannandrea, the Creative Director and celebrity stylist of

    Macadamia Professional International , created

    this show stopping high ponytail for Nicholas K

    SS  ’17 , New York Fashion Week.

    Hair How To: The Horsetail

    Start with wet hair and apply Macadamia Professional Blow Dry Lotion

    throughout the lengths to smooth and protect hair from heat styling.

     

    Blow-dry large sections straight with a large round brush.

    Brush all the hair upward to the top center of the crown.

    All the sides and back of the hair must direct very tightly to the top center.

     

    Pull hair into a ponytail, smoothing all sides as needed and secure with strong hair elastic.

    Spray Macadamia Professional Tousled Texture Finishing Spray

    through length of the ponytail to create body and definition.

     

    Take a medium sized section from the back bottom of the ponytail.

    Wrap the section around the base of the elastic and spray

    Macadamia Professional Flex Hold Shaping Hairspray  to help the hair stay in place.

    Create a tall, 3-inch thick band that covers the elastic. Use straight pins all around while wrapping and smoothing it in place.

     

    Lightly spray the top of the head with Macadamia Professional Flex Hold Shaping Hairspray

    and gently run hands over the hair to smooth flyaways.

     

    Brush the ponytail and spray Macadamia Professional Weightless Moisture Dry Oil Micro Mist

    to achieve the ultimate finish and shine for a glamorous look.

     

    The products are priced from $19.95 to $31.95

    www.ulta.com

    www.MacadamiaHair.com

  7. Amore Pacific Age Correcting CC

    _12343811 If you are a fan of the exclusive Korean

    skincare line Amore Pacific,

    as I am, you may be wondering how their new

    Amore Pacific Age Correcting Foundation Cushion

    Broad Spectrum SPF 25

    differs from their popular  Color Control Cushion Compact Broad Spectrum SPF 50.  

    Besides the additional anti-aging botanicals packed into the

    Age Correcting Foundation Cushion here are the main differences I noticed:

    The Age Correcting Foundation Cushion is very moist but less dewy on my skin.

    The Color Control Cushion Compact is very dewy looking,

    so I need to blot it at times. The Age Correcting Foundation

    Cushion isn’t matte but it is not at all shiny and to my eye

    It has a more “finished look”.

    The Age Correcting Foundation Cushion does offer a little heavier coverage

    but you can apply it so it looks and feels very light and sheer.

    If you want — or are used to “coverage” or “foundation” — you won’t like either.

    Both formulas “float” on your skin. The look is very natural and pretty.

    I admit I am mystified by the difference in SPF between the two compacts,

    I suspect it has to with making the formula for older women more hydrating and less drying.

    In the end, it is unimportant. Wearing a hat is real answer to prolonged sun exposure.

    If your skin is very dry, sensitive, and you want smooth out minor flaws and keep a no-makeup glow consider the new Amore Pacific Age Correcting Foundation Cushion.

    On the other hand, if your skin is normal or just slightly dry and you are looking for sun protection, a little camouflage, and pretty natural look the Amore Pacific Color Control Cushion Compact might be your best option.

    I wear shade 102, it is perfect on my very fair ivory skin. If you look at the shades on line they can look deceptive. 102 can appear very pink on a screen and it is actually called Light, Pink.  Don’t be put off, I wear it and I have no pink tones my skin. It is best to try it out on at store, if possible.

    The Amore Pacific Age Correcting Foundation Cushion costs $80, with one refill.

    The Amore Pacific Color Control Cushion Compact, costs $60, with one refill.

    http://www.neimanmarcus.com/Amore-Pacific-Age-Correcting-Foundation-Cushion-Broad-Spectrum-SPF-25/prod188060080/p.prod?ecid=NMCS__GooglePLA&gclid=CjwKEAjwu8m-BRDM8KTcjdj8qy0SJACdjSZpyaRM9JAKbJCIelSZqLI_piE9uHFfY7-2kwFcrFOvZxoCmYrw_wcB

    http://shop.nordstrom.com/s/amorepacific-age-correcting-foundation-cushion-broad-spectrum-spf-25/4341281

    http://www.sephora.com/amorepacific?products=all

     

  8. Back2 Blonde

    Even the most fastidious beauty can used a little helpback2blonde

    keeping her blonde-on between salon appointments.

    Spray-on root cover-ups are the easiest fast fix

    but the problem is most of them  just doing work.

    Some temporary sprays just don’t  cover anything at all

    and others look like paint or shoe polish. Yuck!

    I recently tried a sample of Everpro Back2 Blonde temporary, instant fix for dark roots.

    It comes in three shades: light, medium, and dark blonde –and it work!

    You have to use enough so get ready to spray – not spritz. I like that it doesn’t feel heavy or sticky. It left my hair was blonde and brushable.

    It cost $12.99 for a 4 ounce can

    http://www.back2blonde.com

     

